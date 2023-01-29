Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win.

To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential game-winning lay-up. Of course LeBron missed because he was clearly whacked by Tatum, but there was no whistle and the Celtics survived for OT with the game tied at 105-105.

James was naturally furious over the shocking no-call, and it certainly didn’t help that the referee admitted after the game that they missed the foul call.

In his postgame presser after the Celtics’ 125-121 victory, Tatum refused to go into detail over what happened in the final two minutes of the game and in overtime and emphasized that he has to watch the film to be sure.

“The last two minutes and overtime was a blur. I don’t really know what happened,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports.

Sure enough, Jayson Tatum knows very well what happened. He was the one who committed the foul anyway. But hey, he won’t admit to it. He doesn’t have to anyway since the referees are the one who made the mistake and he simply benefited from it.

Still, Tatum’s reaction will only fuel the outrage of Lakers fans even more. As Anthony Davis said, they were basically “cheated” of the win, and it’s hard to blame him for feeling that way.

It remains to be seen what the NBA will do about it, though it’s not like the results can be overturned.