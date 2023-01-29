Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers blasted the officials for missing a foul on Jayson Tatum on LeBron James’ potential buzzer-beating layup. The Lakers lost in overtime to the Boston Celtics, 125-121.

Was LeBron James fouled on the final play here by Jayson Tatum? 🤔pic.twitter.com/y8P0LT0hZb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

“It was bulls–t, at the end of the day,” said Davis, before referencing the prior possession that resulted in a Jaylen Brown and-1 and caused Patrick Beverley to bringa camera to a chat with the ref. “It’s unacceptable. And I guarantee nothing will happen to the ref. We got cheated tonight, honestly. Pat Bev got all ball on Brown. Called a foul. LeBron, they smack across his arm. Unacceptable, to be honest. The refs were bad. They were bad tonight.”

“It’s bullshit. It’s unacceptable. I guarantee you nothing's gonna happen to the ref. We got cheated tonight. It's a blatant foul… Refs were bad tonight." Anthony Davis RIPPED the refs after missing the late foul on LeBron James 😳 (via @jovanbuha)pic.twitter.com/rvlA6VwvBH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

LeBron and the Lakers have publiclyquestioned the refs numeroustimes this season. Earlier this month, the NBA admitted it missed a no-call on LeBron on a previous game-winning layup attempt against the Dallas Mavericks (the Last 2 Minute report acknowledged seven missed calls across regulation and both overtimes).

“You saw my reaction,” said LeBron about the Tatum play.

LeBron James absolutely fuming that he didn't get the foul call at the end of Lakers-Celtics 😳pic.twitter.com/vuTiEHEBJh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

“It’s challenging,” he said about handling the repeated frustration. “I don’t get it. I don’t get it. I’m attacking the paint just as much as any other guy in this league that’s shooting double-digit free throws a night. I don’t get it. I don’t understand it.”

James is averaging just 6.2 free throw attempts per game despite attempting 22.8 shots per game — the second-highest mark of his career.

LeBron said he doesn’t “get into that” when asked if he has reached out to the NBA about the officiating, or asked the Lakers to do so.

“If our organization decides they want to do that, then that’s cool. But it ain’t gonna change s–t.”

“You guys seen some of the games we lost this year, with late-game missed calls,” he continued. “I don’t understand what we’re doing. And I watch basketball every single day. I watch these games every single game, and I don’t see it happen to nobody else. It’s just weird.”

Dennis Schroder used his IG story to solemnly demand the NBA to look into the state of officiating. Darvin Ham had LeBron’s back, as well.

“As much as you try not to put it on officiating, it’s becoming increasingly difficult. The best player on Earth can’t get a call. It’s amazing. … I don’t want to see another Last Two Minute Report. They can save that.”

Ham won’t have to wait to ignore the L2M. Shortly after the buzzer, Crew Chief Eric Lewis admitted there should have been a foul on Tatum. Oh, well.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 23-27 and facing a tough back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks on Monday and Tuesday.