In roughly a month, the Philadelphia Eagles will officially turn the NFL calendar over from 2025 to 2026. Soon, they will be afforded a chance to re-sign their players to new contracts, make trades, and begin preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, where Howise Roseman has amassed a small treasure trove of picks to make his team better into the future.

With two Super Bowl appearances over the past four seasons, including a win in 2025, the Eagles theoretically are in a good spot heading into the future, but after blowing it in a major way down the stretch in 2026, things in South Philadelphia may be a bit more dire than some on the macro level are willing to admit.

Fortunately, the Eagles do have a chance to get back on track before players even report to camp in free agency, where the team can load up on players with experience in their new scheme. While the Eagles can't be the biggest spenders around, given their current cap situation, they can add a few quality pieces outside of the very top names on the market in order to get a whole lot better really quickly in what could be a make-or-break season for Nick Sirianni and company.

Romeo Doubs

If there's one player the Eagles will be linked to repeatedly over the next month, it's Romeo Doubs.

A former fourth-round pick out of Nevada back in 2022, Doubs played for Mannion during his entire run as an assistant coach in Green Bay and had great success on the field when his number was called.

After recording the breakout season for Green Bay in 2023, Doubs was very productive for the Packers in 2024 when Mannion was the team's pass coordinator, amassing 46 catches for 601 yards and four touchdowns over just 13 games with 12 starts. Doubs' role grew even further in 2025 despite missing a game with a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, catching 55 balls on 85 targets for 724 yards and six touchdowns as a favorite target for Jordan Love and Malik Willis.

While Doubs isn't the fastest wide receiver in the NFL, running between a 4.47-4.53 40-yard dash at his pro day in Nevada, he proved repeatedly in Green Bay that he can be a big-time player when his number gets called. Doubs can play through contact, has good body control, and can even make plays in open space, as he moonlighted as a punt returner in 2025 after excelling in the role back in college.

Currently projected to make roughly $12 million per season moving forward, according to Spotrac, why would the Eagles spend so much money on a veteran wide receiver who, at best, would be fighting for WR2 reps with DeVonta Smith behind AJ Brown? Well, they wouldn't… unless Brown is traded to another team that takes on his contract. If that happens, or if the market is light for Doubs because of his off-the-field issues, who knows, maybe he could form the ultimate 1-2 punch with Smith for the Eagles moving forward, allowing the team to bring over a player who knows Mannion's offense to be a major weapon for Jalen Hurts both now and into the future.

Josh Jobe

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Josh Jobe was a Howie Roseman favorite.

A former top high school recruit who spent four seasons in college at Alabama, injuries, average size, and a slow 40 time caused Jobe to go undrafted despite getting some Day 2 hype early in the process, leading Roseman to scoop him up as a developmental prospect.

While Jobe didn't play much for the Eagles on defense during his run with the team, logging just 232 defensive snaps over 28 regular season games, he did survive not one but two training camps before being waived in the summer of 2024, where he opted to sign with the Seahawks' practice squad after a summer with Vic Fangio.

After appearing in 10 games with six starters for the Seahawks down the stretch in 2024, Jobe re-signed with Seattle on a one-year, $2 million contract and went on to become a regular starter for Mike Macdonald's defense, starting 15 of the 16 games he appeared in while recording 54 tackles, a pick and 12 passes defensed as the cornerback most targeted game in and game out opposite Devon Weatherspoon.

Will other teams have interest in Jobe if he doesn't re-sign with Seattle? Most certainly so, especially since Spotrac only projects his next contract at $9.7 million AAV, but after investing money, time, and a roster spot in Jobe over multiple seasons, who knows? Maybe Roseman will swoop in and bring the Alabama product back to fill out a secondary that will still be incredibly cheap for the next two seasons.

Dalton Risner

Much like at offensive coordinator, the Eagles will have a new offensive line coach when they open up camp in 2026, with former Minnesota Vikings assistant Chris Kuper taking over for certified franchise legend Jeff Stoutland.

Unfortunately for Kuper, none of the Vikings' top offensive linemen are set to hit free agency this spring, with only Justin Skule and Matt Nelson about to test the open market, but there is a player who did work for Minnesota in 2024 who will be looking for a new contract after a season with the Cincinnati Bengals: Dalton Risner.

Drafted into the NFL in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos out of Kansas State, ironically enough under Vic Fangio, Risner has started 92 of the 101 regular season games he's played in as a pro, plus one more in the playoffs, and just completed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Bengals after playing for Kuper for two seasons.

On paper, the Eagles might bring back all five of their starters from 2025 in 2026, which would create an unattractive situation for Risner as he looks to find his next NFL home. But with Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson reportedly considering retirement, the Eagles may be willing to invest some real money in a guard with experience in Kuper's system in order to bring his terminology over and improve a unit that uncharacteristically struggled in 2025, especially at an AAV of $2.4 million, according to Spotrac.