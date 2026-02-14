Jaxon Smith-Njigba created a new goal for himself as the Seattle Seahawks star receiver looks forward to the 2026 season.

Smith-Njigba completed the third season of his NFL career with the Seahawks. He set a franchise record with a league-leading 1,793 receiving yards on 119 receptions, earning him Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY) honors.

His efforts helped Seattle reach the mountaintop, beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60. This gifted Seattle its second Super Bowl in franchise history, the first since the 2013-14 campaign.

Smith-Njigba made a post on social media that revealed his goal for the 2026 campaign. The message he wrote on Friday was short, but it was very clear about what he wants himself and the Seahawks to do next season.

“The Goal is BACK 2 BACK,” Smith-Njigba wrote.

What lies ahead for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks this offseason

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has earned his place as one of the best receivers in the NFL. His efforts helped the Seahawks cement themselves in history as Super Bowl 60 champions.

Seattle showed off significant improvements after replacing Geno Smith with Sam Darnold. The team went from 10-7 last season to 14-3 this past campaign, impressing the league with a strong offense and elite defense.

The latter proved to be crucial as it helped the Seahawks shut down the Patriots in the championship game. They proved their case as a team to not underestimate moving forward. In the postseason, Smith-Njigba caught 17 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. How he builds on the progress he made in 2025 will be crucial to how the Seahawks maintain their success as title contenders in the long term.

The Seahawks will move on to the 2026 offseason. They will retool the roster in the upcoming draft and free agency, hoping to defend their title and potentially win their third in franchise history.