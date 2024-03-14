Here's a sentence I did not expect to type today (although these days — that's on me): Johnny Buss, the older brother of Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, is launching a longshot bid to land on the ticket for the U.S. presidential election this fall.
Buss filled out the requisite paperwork with the Federal Election Committee to make a bid to get on ballots, according to the Los Angeles Times. Buss filed on Jan. 30 and has spent nearly $120,000 so far, per the LA Times, though the campaign's publicly listed email address already seems defunct.
“Johnny Buss's story is one of resilience, innovation, and service,” reads a bio on his website. “His leadership is not just born of his successes but shaped by the challenges he has overcome. His integrity is evident in every role he has undertaken, and his passion for service radiates in his commitment to equity for diverse communities. As a presidential candidate, Johnny Buss stands as a beacon of hope and progress, ready to lead with the same heart, vision, and dedication that has defined his extraordinary journey.”
His About page rattles off Buss' various business and philanthropic endeavors over the past four decades in Southern California — including a stint overseeing the Los Angeles Sparks — though makes no mention of his connection to the Lakers. In 2017, Jeanie wrested ownership control of the franchise back from her two older brothers, Johnny and Jim.
Neither Jeanie nor the Lakers have publicly addressed Johnny's presidential bid.
Based on the campaign's website, Buss's platform supports widespread education reform, dismantling racial barriers nationwide, addressing the climate crisis, healthcare for all, and “restoring America's standing on the international stage”, among other stances. Sounds like a plan!
It's unclear where Buss' campaign stands on whether the Lakers should give LeBron James another max extension this summer.