The Los Angeles Lakers have been a mess over the last two games, and head coach JJ Redick needs to make a change quickly before things spiral out of control. On Monday, the Lakers were outclassed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 109-80 loss. On Wednesday, things got even worse in a 134-93 drubbing at the hands of the Miami Heat.

JJ Redick was understandably disappointed and embarrassed with the way that his group played in those two contests. However, the Lakers still have a 12-10 record and are right in the mix in the middle of the Western Conference. Their next chance to get back on track comes on Friday night when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on the road.

Before tip-off in Atlanta, Redick challenged the Lakers to get better at one of the more simple, but especially crucial aspects of playing defense, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“JJ Redick says from reviewing tape of the Miami game, the biggest issue was ‘we got to talk more,'” McMenamin reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Asked how to fix that if it’s not happening: ‘You take them out of the game.'”

“We’re a professional basketball team with professional athletes, you have to do what’s required,” Redick also said, per McMenamin.

The Lakers have been especially struggling on the defensive end of the floor all season and many teams have been able to score at will against them. They have had a very good offense for the most part, but even that has tailed off over the last two games.

Lakers likely need a trade to improve on defense

The offense will probably fix itself for the Lakers at some point. Redick's principles on that end of the floor made this into one of the best units in the league at scoring the ball efficiently over the first 20 games of the season. While the last two contests haven't been pretty, that is likely to fix itself considering the talent on the roster.

The defense end may not have an easy fix. Anthony Davis is still one of, if not the best defensive player in the league. Davis has been at the peak of his powers this season on both ends and is still an incredibly versatile chess piece on that end, erasing shots at the rim and hounding guards and wings on the perimeter.

However, the Lakers are severely lacking in terms of perimeter defense. Their guards are all turnstiles on the defensive end and LeBron James isn't able to expend the same amount of energy over the course of the game as he used to. Much of that energy conservation comes on defense, which hurts the whole operation.

Getting Jarred Vanderbilt back at some point has a chance to help in that department, but the Lakers don't have any other true stoppers waiting in the wings. They will have to explore a trade for a quality role player or maybe scavenge the buyout market in a few months to fix the issue.