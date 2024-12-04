The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA this season. After winning their first four games with JJ Redick as the head coach, the Lakers lost their next four games before ripping off of a six-game winning streak to get to 10-4. Now, the Lakers sit at 12-9 after a disheartening 109-80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

The Lakers have had those ups and downs despite healthy seasons from both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James' scoring production has dipped this season, but he's still capable of a big night at any time. Davis is playing some of the best basketball of his career this season and is currently a dark horse MVP candidate. However, the Lakers have been dealing with a few injuries to some of their key role players.

One of those players is wing Jarred Vanderbilt, who has not played yet this season while he recovers from a knee injury. Vanderbilt has struggled with injuries for a large portion of his career and has only played in 55 games total in the last two seasons.

On Tuesday, Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell provided a grim update on Vanderbilt's rehab and when he may be able to get back on the court in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Lakers medical update: ‘During the course of his return-to-play progression, Jarred Vanderbilt developed an effusion in his left knee. This development altered the course of his progression, and the team is currently targeting early January for his return to NBA games,'” Trudell wrote.

Shortly after the news came out, Vanderbilt posted a one-word response to the bad news.

“False,” Vanderbilt wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He quickly deleted the post.

The Lakers will continue to miss Vanderbilt for however long he is forced to sit on the sidelines. His defensive versatility and ability to guard perimeter players is a crucial skill and would arguably fill the Lakers' biggest need. Redick's squad has had one of the worst defenses in the NBA this season, which has put a damper on a much-improved offense that is one of the league's best.

Vanderbilt is also an elite rebounder for his size, which would help take some of the burden off of Anthony Davis on the inside. His lack of shooting ability would be a problem in some matchups, but the addition of him to the rotation would give Redick more options to go to throughout the season.