Bronny James carries high expectations, being the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, one of basketball's greatest players. Among his many celebrity supporters is Lil Wayne, who believes the NBA rookie has the potential to become an All-Star in the future.

Lil Wayne joined Skip Bayless, Paul Pierce, and Keyshawn Johnson on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed.”

During the episode, the New Orleans rap icon talked with Skip Bayless about Bronny James' performances in the Summer League and his future prospects. Wayne stated, “What I’ve seen from him so far is what I expected to see. Him playing as hard as he can, not trying, not over trying, and also, I don’t see any fear.”

Bronny James' slow start in the Summer League

The 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft has had a slow start to his NBA career, tallying seven points over two summer league games with poor shooting. Although he hasn't made any three-pointers, he has made an impact on defense and brought significant energy to the Lakers.

Lil Wayne showed insane support on Bronny James, the Lakers 55th pick saying, “When i say that, i just harp back on how he's not afraid to shoot…he doesn't over shoot, but he's not afraid to take the shot when it's there.”

Bronny James recorded three points, five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 29 minutes of play during the Los Angeles Lakers' 80-76 loss against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

These modest statistics might seem underwhelming especially with the amount of playing time he had, but no late second-round pick has ever faced such scrutiny. This intense focus is expected when you're drafted by your father's team, especially when your father is the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Lil Wayne is confident that Bronny will be an All-Star

Bayless questioned Lil Wayne about James' potential, and Wayne confidently supported James' future. When asked about James starting on an NBA team, Wayne stressed the need for player development before aiming for that goal.

“That shouldn’t even be a goal for him. That shouldn’t be a ceiling. That should be like the floor. He should be working hard right now to become an NBA star,” said Lil Wayne

However, when asked if he believes James will become an All-Star, Wayne's answer was extremely sure with his response saying, “Definitely.”

LeBron and Bronny James are poised to make history as the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time, and notably, on the same team.

James will get another shot in the summer league starting Friday when the Lakers take on the Houston Rockets. The Lakers have already played three games in the California Classic since last weekend, and the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has faced some early challenges, shooting just 3-of-12 from the floor in two games.

Bronny's likely role in the NBA, both in the short and long term, appears to be as a 3-and-D player. He has the basketball IQ and instincts necessary to excel defensively in the NBA. His ability to hit shots consistently will be crucial for his development.