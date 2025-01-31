NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently brought up the idea of replacing 12-minute quarters with 10-minute periods. Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick is against the concept.

Silver brought up the idea of shortening quarters on The Dan Patrick Show, trying to figure out ways to increase viewership of the league to continue competing with the likes of the NFL on a yearly basis.

“Something else that I’m a fan of, and I’m probably in the minority, but as we get more involved in global basketball, the NBA is the only league that plays 48 minutes. I am a fan of 4 10-minute quarters; I’m not sure many others are. Putting aside what that means for records and things like that. I think a 2-hour format for a game is more consistent for modern television habits. People in arenas aren’t asking us to shorten the game,” Silver said.

However, Redick said on Thursday that he is not a fan of the suggestion, believing the NBA to be the best in the world and should not change to fit the likes of leagues outside the U.S.

“Not a fan. That’s not a good idea. We are the premier league, in the NBA. Why are we conforming to anyone else? It’s not a good idea,” Redick said, per ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.

What's next for JJ Redick, Lakers

Adjusting the quarters to be 10 minutes each would be significant for the NBA, with Redick disagreeing as well as Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla providing his reaction about the suggestion.

It's not as if it can be done. The WNBA already does quarters that run for 10 minutes each, with the NCAA doing the same for women's college basketball. Searching for higher ratings and more fan investment, the NBA will consider many options to bring new energy.

In the meantime, Redick will continue navigating the Lakers through the season. They have a 26-19 record, good for fifth in the Western Conference, having went 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Following Thursday's matchup with the Washington Wizards, the Lakers will begin their February slate against the New York Knicks on Feb. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET.