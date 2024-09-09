Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Christian Wood is set to miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season after undergoing a successful arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee on Monday, the team announced.

He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, meaning that he likely will not resume basketball activities until some point in November.

After the team announced that Wood would miss extensive time after undergoing surgery, he took to social media in order to post a message to Lakers fans.

“Damn.. I was just feeling like my old self again and was in peak shape,” Wood said. “Minor setback for a Major comeback, and to my fans, don’t stop believing in me.”

Wood, 28, is entering the final year of his contract with the Lakers after opting into his $3 million player option in June. Last season, Wood played in a total of 50 games, averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor.

While Wood held a minimal role with the Lakers last season in terms of his minutes and fell out of the rotation at times, the veteran is still an important part of the team's bench unit. After all, Los Angeles is always searching for depth behind superstar big man Anthony Davis, and now they are left thin with Jaxson Hayes being their only other healthy option at center.

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding Wood and his future with the Lakers. Multiple rumors suggested that he could be moved in a trade this offseason in order for the Lakers to try and add talent to their roster before the 2024-25 season, yet Wood remains in Los Angeles.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Wood will miss time due to a knee injury. In fact, the soon-to-be nine-year veteran missed time during the 2023-24 season with a left knee injury that he ultimately underwent arthroscopic surgery for in March, thus ending his season.

The Lakers underwent some massive changes this offseason despite their lack of urgency on the trade market and during free agency. Darvin Ham was fired after two seasons with the organization, which led to former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick assuming the head coach duties in Los Angeles. Redick, who has built a strong relationship with LeBron James through the years, will now look to lead the Lakers back to championship glory.

Bronny James, LeBron's eldest son, was also drafted by the team in June, which adds more expectations and attention to the Lakers, as if they didn't already have enough.

In Wood's absence due to his latest knee surgery, Redick and the Lakers will be challenged early on as far as allocating frontcourt minutes. If there were any questions entering training camp as to who Davis' backup would be, those discussions are now gone. Whether or not the Lakers will potentially look to add another big man between now and the start of the 2024-25 season as a result of Wood's knee injury is unknown at this time.