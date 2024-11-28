The Los Angeles Lakers rebounded from back-to-back blowout losses to the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns in NBA Cup play with a commanding 119-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Head coach JJ Redick, reflecting on the team's performance, shared what he found “funny” about their response after the tough stretch.

“I’m very proud of our group,” Redick said postgame on Spectrum SportsNet. “The response was great and it’s funny because it’s literally what I talked with them about before the game, just that you got to let go of the past, you got to let go of the recent past and you got to get on to the next thing. And like they’ve done already on several occasions, they responded.”

JJ Redick praises Anthony Davis and Lakers' defense in win over Spurs

The Lakers, now 11-7 on the season, snapped a three-game losing streak with the win, showcasing improved execution on both ends of the floor. LeBron James recorded his sixth triple-double of the season, contributing 16 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds while also surpassing Tim Duncan for second place on the NBA’s all-time wins list. However, Redick emphasized that it was the collective effort, particularly from Anthony Davis, that set the tone for the victory.

“I thought our passing — it started with AD,” Redick explained. “They were sending bodies to him. We tried getting the ball early to him in his spots to score, and he was picking them apart. He was just a facilitator… He does everything it takes to win every single night.”

Davis, who tallied 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists, adapted to the Spurs’ defensive focus on him, facilitating ball movement that led to balanced scoring for the team. Meanwhile, Dalton Knecht chipped in 20 points, and the Lakers’ defense held San Antonio to 42.4% shooting from the field.

Redick also praised the team’s defensive execution, pointing to their use of a 1-5 scheme that emphasized physicality and communication.

“Outside of one possession that we played zone coming out of a timeout when they put their bench in at the end of the game, we were in 1-5 red the whole game,” Redick said. “That was gonna require a lot of physicality and a lot of communication, and I thought our guys executed that to a great level.”

Lakeshow shifts focus to key matchup vs. Thunder

Despite occasional breakdowns with ghost screens and slips, the Lakers contained the Spurs’ offense effectively and limited transition opportunities.

The Lakers’ ability to refocus after consecutive blowout losses demonstrated their resilience, an attribute Redick is counting on as they face a challenging stretch. Up next is a matchup against the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (14-4) on Friday, followed by a four-game road trip starting with the Utah Jazz (4-14) on Sunday.

Overall, for Redick, the victory over the Spurs marked a step in the right direction, one that underscores the importance of leaving past struggles behind and responding to adversity.