While new Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick was on The Lowe Post podcast, he gave some insightful information about his plans for the season. While sharing who will be in the starting lineup to start the season, he also mentioned when Bronny James and LeBron James will see the floor together.

“In terms of that moment, yeah we’ve talked about it, and we’ve thought about it and we’ll get it done,” Redick said. “I don’t want to commit to anything right now but that’s going to happen, and that’s going to happen sooner rather than later.”

Many people have been wondering when or if Bronny and LeBron will be on the floor together at the same time. LeBron has always mentioned playing with Bronny, and it seems like Redick will give him that opportunity early in the season.

Will Bronny James see time in Lakers' G-League?

With JJ Redick already mentioning that Bronny James will see the court with his father early, it will be interesting to see how long that will last throughout the season. Besides Bronny, the Lakers drafted Dalton Knecht in the first round, and he should be seeing some minutes on the floor as well if that's the case. Redick did downplay the use of the G-League and if he'd be in the G-League this season.

“The G League is not a demotion by any stretch. We are in the same building,” Redick said. “We should be the model for integration between the NBA team and the G League team. I look at Zach (Guthrie) as an extension of my staff. That team is an extension of our team. I would expect us to use the G League for very specific reasons. I think Bronny is a young guy, I’m very high on him as a basketball player. He’s kind of like our first player that we get to mold and help develop. So we’re going to look at the G League as a tool in our player development system.”

With the Lakers not making many moves in the offseason, there's a chance that Bronny could see a few minutes on the team, especially if any of the guards suffer injuries. It also would not be a bad idea to put Bronny in the G-League so he can continue to develop. As the season progresses, there will be more clarity on what Bronny's role will look like.