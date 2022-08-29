After the Los Angeles Lakers pulled the trigger on a trade deal that brought Patrick Beverley to Hollywood, many were quick to point out that it should only be a matter of time before Russell Westbrook is moved. Trade rumors surrounding Russ have been running rife throughout the offseason, and for some, this recent development signifies the final nail in the coffin for the former league MVP and his time in LA.

This is not the case for Westbrook’s former Oklahoma City Thunder turned ESPN analyst, Kendrick Perkins. Big Perk earlier stated that combined, Russ and Pat Bev could form “one of the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA.” Perkins took it a step further by coming out with a bold challenge for Westbrook:

“Russell Westbrook is arguably the most athletic guard to ever play the game of basketball… and his goal this season should be to make an All-Defensive team for the 1st time in his career! Carry the hell on…” Perkins said in his tweet.

Defense isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when talking about Russell Westbrook. However, he’s absolutely no scrub on the defensive end, either. We all know what type of defensive intensity Beverley will bring to the table for the Lakers, and if Russ is able to get on the same page, then Big Perk could actually be on to something here.

There is one huge caveat, though. Will Westbrook be able to look past his history with Beverley? These two are far from best friends, and it’s going to be very interesting to see what type of dynamic they exhibit once they start playing for the same team.