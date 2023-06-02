Some of the best players of all-time have played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant are two of those players, and Kendrick Perkins believes Shaq and Kobe are actually the greatest guard/big tandem of all-time, via ESPN on NBA.

Kendrick Perkins' list of the top big man/little guard tandems in NBA history: 1. Shaq & Kobe Bryant

2. Bill Russell & Bob Cousy

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Magic Johnson

4. Tim Duncan & Tony Parker

5. Steph Curry & Draymond Green Thoughts? 🤔 (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/BA44WJy7SH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 2, 2023

Kendrick Perkins has Shaq and Kobe as number one, with some dynamic duos rounding out the top 5. Behind Shaq and Kobe are Bill Russell and Bob Cousy, then Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, followed by Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, and finished off by Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

One of the most astounding aspects of Big Perk's list is that two of the duos belong to the Lakers, reminding of their status as one of the elite organizations in the history of the NBA. It is also really cool to see Green and Curry still on the list, as both will still be competing for an NBA Championship as soon as next season.

Having Shaq and Kobe can't be argued very heavily, as the duo combined for three straight rings with the Lakers from 2000-2002. They combined for some of the most iconic memories in Lakers history and will forever be engrained in Los Angeles lore.

It will be interesting to see if there is any reaction from Denver Nuggets fans from this list, as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are quickly becoming an elite duo. If the two are able to propel the Nuggets to an NBA Finals victory this season, they will certainly be entering the conversation of all-time great guard and big duos. For now, this is a pretty solid list from Kendrick Perkins.