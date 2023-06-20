Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option for the 2023-2024 season and will enter free agency, and Kendrick Perkins of ESPN believes that he would be a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers. He believes that Green could help the Lakers defend Nikola Jokic.

“Absolutely he is, especially with Jokic being in the Western Conference, Jokic being the best player in the league right now, you definitely need a defensive duo like Draymond and AD,” Kendrick Perkins said on Get Up on ESPN.

.@KendrickPerkins wants to see Draymond play with AD and LeBron in LA 👀 pic.twitter.com/DZBcJfqNdq — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 20, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perkins believes that a defensive duo of Draymond Green and Anthony Davis would be good enough to defend Nikola Jokic in a potential matchup with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs.

“Can you imagine those two guys on the floor together? Can you imagine the heat that Draymond Green could put in Anthony Davis' back? That's what he need, he needs a guy like that that's gonna bring that tenacity, that's gonna bring that fierce force energy every single night. So if you think about it, he could put the Lakers over the top, I mean they got swept all because they could not control and guard Jokic. So if you get Draymond on that team, it would be one of the best defensive duos we have seen in NBA history.”

It will be interesting to see where Green ends up going in free agency. The Warriors have said they want to retain him. If Green does leave the Warriors, maybe the Lakers are a good destination