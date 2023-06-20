All of a sudden, Draymond Green's future with the Golden State Warriors has been put into question. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year decided to turn down the player option on his current deal in order to enter NBA free agency this summer. It isn't a complete surprise, but the fact that it's now possible that Green ends up leaving the Warriors this offseason could prove to be worrying for Dubs fans everywhere.

According to ESPN's NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski, however, there's nothing to fret here for Warriors supporters. The renowned league insider said that Green's decision is merely “procedural” and that he now intends to enter negotiations with the Dubs for a new contract:

“These are two sides who very much want to get a deal done,” Woj said. “Draymond and (agent) Rich Paul, they're not really posturing here (or) threatening that they're gonna go somewhere else. … I think there's certainly a desire on both sides to stay together. They want each other.”

Joined @notthefakeSVP to report on the latest with Draymond Green and Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/zVIG1WF2VT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Simply put, Woj does not believe that Draymond Green is going anywhere anytime soon. He has a real desire to stay on with the Dubs and potentially battle it out alongside Stephen Curry and Co. for their fifth championship.

To be fair, Woj did say that a move to his hometown to join the Detroit Pistons could present itself as a viable option for Dray, and that there are more than a few contenders out there that could use the services of the veteran. Nevertheless, Woj just doesn't see this happening.

“I think these sides are destined to reunite,” Woj concluded.