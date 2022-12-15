By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Anthony Davis has been an absolute beast for the Los Angeles Lakers of late, and folks from in and around the NBA have definitely taken notice. This includes Boston Celtics icons Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

In a recent episode of SHOWTIME Basketball’s Ticket & Truth podcast, the two Hall of Famers shared their thoughts on Davis’ monstrous run. According to Garnett, he’s never seen AD play at this level since he joined the Lakers:

“This (is) the best AD we’ve seen in a Lakers uniform, real talk,” Garnett said. “You been watching AD? See what he doing? He killin’, man.”

Pierce concurred. The 10-time All-Star then stated his belief in how Davis needs to keep up this level of play if he wants to give the Lakers a chance to make it to the playoffs this season:

“This is the version of AD the Lakers need,” Pierce said. “… He needs to take over, be the guy. If AD’s the guy, if he’s in the MVP talks, then the Lakers got something.”

Garnett and Pierce then brought Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo into the equation. In their belief, AD has what it takes to go toe-to-toe against the former back-to-back MVP:

“He’s the only one in the league that can match up with Greek Freek,” Pierce stated. “… When they went head-to-head, and (AD) gave him that 40-piece, I was like, ‘Oh, ok.'”

Pierce was talking about Davis’ eye-popping 44-point explosion against Giannis and the Bucks earlier this month. AD carried the Lakers in that one en route to a massive four-point win over Milwaukee. That matchup clearly left an impression on both Garnett and Pierce.

It goes without saying that the two Celtics legends are huge fans of Anthony Davis. However, Garnett dropped another truth bomb about AD’s recent run — one that has to be running on the minds of Lakers fans everywhere:

“My biggest question mark is this: can he keep this up?” Garnett asked. “Can he stay consistent on this level and how long can you actually ride this wave?”

If you are familiar with Davis’ injury history then you know that this is a very big IF. However, if he is somehow able to sustain this level of play, then the Lakers could definitely be a problem in the West.