Kevin Garnett’s shocked reaction to Rasheed Wallace U-turn over Lakers coaching job

It was reported on Monday that former four-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace was no longer set to join Darvin Ham’s coaching staff with the Los Angeles Lakers. This news came as a bit of a surprise considering how previous reports seemed to imply that this was close to a done deal.

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, a former teammate of Wallace with the Boston Celtics, was one of those who were taken aback by Wallace’s U-turn. KG took to Instagram to share his immediate reaction to what he believed was a pretty good move by the Lakers (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily):

It remains unclear as to why Wallace is no longer joining the Lakers. It is unknown if the decision came from Wallace’s camp or if it was the Lakers who opted to pull the plug on the deal. Either way, what is clear is that Rasheed Wallace isn’t going to be part of former Detroit Pistons teammate Darvin Ham’s coaching staff this coming season.

Garnett does not appear to know anything more than what we do. He too was shocked to learn that the deal wasn’t pushing through. He obviously believed that this was a good move for all parties involved, thereby resulting in some disappointment from his end once it all fell apart.

Wallace spent last season as a member of the coaching staff for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers. It is also unclear if he will reprise his role with the Tigers this coming season.