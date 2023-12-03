The ball used by Los Angeles Laker legend Kobe Bryant in his final NBA game at MSG sells for $66,152 at auction

In a recent auction by SCP, per Darren Rovell of Action Network, the signed basketball used by the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during his 61-point performance at Madison Square Garden in his last-ever game has fetched a staggering $66,152.

The significance of this basketball is monumental, as it was the very ball Kobe Bryant played with on April 13, 2016, during his farewell game against the Utah Jazz. The historic game saw the legendary Lakers' guard deliver a jaw-dropping performance, scoring an unforgettable 61 points, marking one of the greatest farewells in NBA history.

Bryant's farewell game was a spectacular display of skill, resilience, and the indomitable spirit that defined his illustrious “mamba”-like career. The basketball community, fans, and collectors alike recognize the historical weight of this artifact, which symbolizes Bryant's final moments on the court.

The whopping auction price not only illustrates the extraordinary demand for memorabilia associated with the basketball icon but also serves as an important reminder of the global impact Bryant had on the sport and beyond. Bryant, whose untimely passing in January 2020 shook the basketball community and the world, left an enduring legacy that continues to be celebrated.

Beyond his remarkable achievements on the court, Bryant's influence reached far beyond the basketball arena. His Mamba Mentality, work ethic, and commitment to excellence made him a transcendent figure, admired not just by sports enthusiasts but by people worldwide.

The auction price reflects the deep emotional connection fans maintain with the Black Mamba and serves as a symbolic gesture of preserving the memory of one of basketball's greatest icons. Bryant's impact on the game and his contributions to the culture of basketball are immeasurable, and the auction of this historic basketball is a tangible representation of the profound impact he had on the world.

As collectors vie for pieces of basketball history associated with Kobe Bryant, each auction becomes more than a transaction; it becomes a heartfelt tribute to a legend who transcended the game. The $66,152 winning bid for the signed ball used in his last-ever game at Madison Square Garden not only attests to the enduring legacy of Kobe Bryant but also reinforces the notion that his influence continues to resonate in the hearts of fans worldwide.