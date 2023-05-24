Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After reports emerged linking Trae Young to a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, several fans protested the move and argued that it would only be disastrous for the team.

On Tuesday, the Young-to-Lakers rumors made rounds online. According to a report, “the Lakers have had internal discussions about what a hypothetical trade offer for Young could look like this summer,” per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Considering that the Atlanta Hawks star is also a Klutch client like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the link for a possible LA move is there. It wouldn’t be unprecedented, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it really were to happen considering the team’s history of bringing in players handled by Klutch.

However, the trade rumor wasn’t really met with warm reception from fans. While there are more than a few who likes the idea, several others took to Twitter to share their issues with the hypothetical scenario.

“There’s just no way the Lakers went through that postseason and thought the answer to their issues was Trae Young. I refuse to believe that,” a Twitter user said.

Another frustrated fan shared, “The Lakers need to stop trying to be so much about the names that are out there and more about the fit of the team. Trae Young is going to be another D’Angelo Russell but shorter they’re both inefficient and both cannot defend stick with Austin Reaves and build around that.”

A third fan couldn’t help but compare it to the Russell Westbrook trade in 2021, noting that the “Lakers getting Trae Young would be dumber than the Westbrook trade.”

“Lakers season ain’t even been over for 12 hours and I’ve seen a Trae Young trade package, LeBron’s possible retirement, and him saying he wants to play with bronny but doesn’t know if that’s a goal of Bronnys,” another commenter said.

While Trae Young has proven himself to be a legitimate superstar in the NBA, his inconsistency and inefficient shooting have earned him more than just a few naysayers.

However, true enough, it’s really worth thinking about whether Young can actually help the Lakers if the team ends up making a move for him. Aside from his questionable fit, his contract, attitude and defense are some major issues that the Purple and Gold might want to consider.