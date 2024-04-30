The mayor of Los Angeles is getting criticized after a social media post she wrote following the Lakers' loss in the NBA playoffs. Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass didn't get a passing grade by some sports media personalities when she attempted to salute the Lakers for their season. Bass seemed to downplay the Lakers' series loss to Denver, saying that at least the team won the league's in season tournament.
Rachel Nichols is one person who took exception to her post, which has since been deleted and replaced.
I'm not sure what to say except that this is a real tweet from LA's mayor. pic.twitter.com/7Tfjof8Qca
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 30, 2024
Nichols wasn't the only person who didn't like the post. X personality Big Cat also picked up on the story.
An absolutely perfect “politician trying to talk sports” tweet https://t.co/j44etY6tOt
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 30, 2024
Bass seems to have gotten the message. Her X account deleted the message, and replaced it.
“You left it all on the floor–thank you (Lakers,)” Bass has since posted.
Lakers' series to Denver
The Lakers got knocked out of the NBA Playoffs on Monday night, losing in Game 5 of their series against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets held on for a 108-106 victory over L.A., to move on in the Western Conference playoffs. In a bizarre development, the Lakers actually led for most of the minutes in this series, but could manage only one victory in five games.
“First of all, tip your hat to them,” Lakers forward LeBron James said, per ESPN. “Defending champions. They're great team. Super well coached and made the plays down the stretch to win the series. You give credit where credit is due, that's for sure.”
The Lakers struggled on defense throughout the series, missing defensive assignments at critical moments and allowing the Nuggets to keep key offensive possessions alive. Los Angeles lost their 12th game to Denver in their last 13 meetings, per ESPN. The loss was also the culmination of LeBron James' shortest trip ever in the NBA playoffs. There is a great deal of speculation about whether James will leave Los Angeles, to give himself a better chance at one last NBA Championship before he retires. There are also rumors about the future of Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who may now be in jeopardy of losing his job.
“I couldn't be more proud of our crew despite everything that happened,” Ham said, per ESPN. “Obviously, the series didn't go in our favor, didn't start the way we wanted it to, but to win that one at home, fight tooth and nail today to get this one, our guys showed a lot of guts and a lot of character.”
There's certainly a lot of blame to go around for this disappointing season ending, and even the Los Angeles mayor finds herself in the crosshairs.