For good reason, the LA Dodgers are brimming with confidence. After all, they are up 2-0 over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. All the while gunning for their second consecutive World Series title.

However, their legendary part-owner Ervin “Magic” Johnson is quick to remind fans that they still need to win the series.

“Dodger Nation, we haven’t accomplished anything yet in this Series vs. the Brewers,” Johnson posted on X. “We have to continue to stay focused, mentally and physically, and play good baseball!”

In Game 1, the Dodgers came out on top 2-1 thanks to the pitching exploits of Blake Snell. Then, Yoshinobu Yamamoto went the distance for a 5-1 victory in Game 2. The series now heads to Los Angeles, where Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday.

Also, Johnson isn't alone in keeping things in perspective. Outfielder Kike Hernandez warned the team not to break open the champaign bottles yet. After all, they still have to get through this series and if they do face either the Mariners or Blue Jays in the World Series.

Johnson knows a thing or two about winning with patience. After all, he and the Lakers didn't win five NBA championships in the 1980s by rushing it. He did it the right way with discipline and not taking anything for granted.

The Dodgers can't afford to become the 2004 Yankees

Perhaps no better example in baseball history of overconfidence gone awry than the 2004 New York Yankees. A team that featured Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Gary Sheffield, and Mariano Rivera were up 3-0 over the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS.

In Game 3, the Yankees smashed their long time rivals 19-8, leaving little doubt that they would win. However, with Rivera on the mound in Game 4, the Yankees couldn't sweep.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stole second, Bill Mueller hit the game tying single, and David Ortiz homered in the bottom of the 12th. After that, the Red Sox won the next four games, pulling off the greatest comeback in baseball history.

Much like the Yankees, the Dodgers have a star studded roster. However, they can't let big egos ruin big dreams.