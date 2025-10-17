The Seattle Mariners enter a critical Game 5 of the ALCS 2025 tied 2-2 with the Toronto Blue Jays and facing rising tension after two blowout losses at home. As the team prepares to regain control at T-Mobile Park, manager Dan Wilson’s latest comments on Bryan Woo have sparked intrigue and concern about the pitching plan for Friday’s matchup.

Before the game, Wilson was asked about Woo’s availability and role. The Tacoma News Tribune’s Gregg Bell took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the manager’s response, which quickly made headlines for its uncertainty and tone.

“We're still in good shape in terms of our bullpen. Also we have Bryan down there as well.

We'll utilize him when the time is right.”

The quote instantly drew attention for its vagueness, signaling that Woo may not start despite being one of the Mariners’ most effective pitchers all season. The phrasing felt deliberate but cautious, suggesting Seattle may deploy him from the bullpen rather than in his usual starting role.

Woo’s uncertain status stems from a right pectoral strain suffered on September 19, which sidelined him for the final weeks of the regular season and the ALDS. After throwing a strong bullpen session and live batting practice earlier in October, Woo was activated for Game 5 but appears to be on a workload limit. Wilson has emphasized keeping him healthy, saying the team will monitor his condition closely throughout the game.

This approach highlights the delicate balance between caution and urgency. Wilson’s decision to start Bryce Miller instead of Woo reflects that tension. Miller pitched well in Game 1 but is running on short rest, while Woo has not appeared in a game since mid-September. The decision could determine how the series swings heading into Toronto.

Before the injury, Woo was in the midst of a breakout season for the Mariners. He went 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA and 198 strikeouts over 186.2 innings, leading the team in wins. His consistency made him one of the best young pitchers in the league, and his absence in the previous two games was felt as Seattle’s pitching staff faltered under Toronto’s offense.

Wilson’s cryptic “when the time is right” line has become symbolic of his postseason strategy — flexible but unsettling. It implies the team could wait to use the right-handed pitcher in a relief role if the game turns urgent, potentially saving him for a high-leverage situation. However, with the Mariners’ bullpen taxed from recent outings, waiting too long might prove costly.