Former UConn basketball player and national champion Jordan Hawkins spoke at the NBA Draft Combine on Wednesday, and said he has not worked out for any teams yet, but he has met with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, among other teams, according to Adam Zagoria.

Hawkins also met with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets, according to Zagoria.

The Lakers hold the No. 17 pick in the NBA Draft. Jordan Hawkins is often projected to go in the high teens in mock drafts, but it would not take a crazy fall for him to fall to the Lakers at 17. Hawkins is viewed as a safe prospect who should being shooting immediately. He is not just a catch and shoot scorer, he is strong coming off of screens and used his quick release a ton to succeed in college. He was a core player for the UConn basketball program’s fifth national championship victory.

Hawkins said he models his game after UConn legends Ray Allen and Rip Hamilton, along with current players Max Struss, Tyler Herro and Klay Thompson.

During Hawkins’ sophomore season at UConn, he averaged 16.2 points per game, shot 40.9% from the floor and 38.8% from three, according to sports reference.

If the Lakers decide that they want to add more shooting around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Jordan Hawkins is one of the best options in this year’s draft class. It will be interesting to see if he falls to the Lakers during the NBA Draft, and whether or not they would pick him if that happens. They have shown at least some interest by meeting with him at the NBA Draft Combine.