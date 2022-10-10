The Los Angeles Lakers made another minor transaction on Monday as they continue to tinker with their training camp roster. The team added guard Bryce Hamilton and requested waivers on guard LJ Figueroa, who was signed on Saturday, along with Shaquille Harrison.

Hamilton, a Pasadena native, spent the last four years starring for UNLV. He averaged 21.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as a senior in 2021-22 and shot 34.6 percent from three-point range. The 21-year-old measures at 6’4, 205 pounds.

The Lakers have reshuffled the wings on the fringes of their roster throughout camp. They waived Javante McCoy and Dwayne Bacon on Saturday to make room for Figueroa and Harrison.

Figueroa did not appear in the Lakers’ preseason victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Harrison scored two points in seven minutes.

The Lakers still have one (nonguaranteed) spot on the regular season roster unclaimed with eight days to go before opening night. The organization typically prefers to keep it that way going into the season for flexibility purposes. Training camp invite Matt Ryan made a case for himself by scoring 20 points on 6-0f-9 three-point shooting against Golden State.

“He may have gotten himself a job today,” Darvin Ham said postgame about Ryan.

Six threes

off the bench

all in the second half 💦 pic.twitter.com/b7TQRRrS8S — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 10, 2022

Los Angeles will wrap up their preseason slate at home vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday followed by a trip up north to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday. On Sunday, Ham indicated that the Lakers’ main rotation players — including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook — would participate in those contests.