Darvin Ham has no plans to change the LeBron James-led starting lineup he used in the Los Angeles Lakers’ last game against the New Orleans Pelicans before the All-Star break.

When LeBron returned from his bothersome foot injury against the Pelicans, the Lakers started him alongside Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Now, according to Ham, he’s sticking with the same group moving forward. D-Lo, Beasley and Vanderbilt are all newcomers that arrived in LA following the Purple and Gold’s trade deadline deals that saw Russell Westbrook depart.

“We’re not gonna go crazy. We’ve already had a plethora of lineups and rotations, so we’re gonna settle in on what we did in this previous game going into the break,” Ham said, per Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group.

It definitely makes sense for Darvin Ham to use the same starting five. More than just blowing out the Pelicans with that group, it should give D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt the chance to build chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team will need all five in sync if they want to fight for a playoff or Play-In spot.

For now, the bigger question is the availability of both LeBron and AD. The two have been listed as probable for Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, but their health is something to keep an eye on considering all the issues and injuries they have earlier in the campaign.