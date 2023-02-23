Much of the Los Angeles Lakers season aspirations hinge of the health and availability of their two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both players have missed some extensive time this season and with time running out for the Lakers to try and sneak into the postseason, it is crucial to have both on the court. It appears as if that will be the case for Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors as James and Davis are both listed as probable to play as per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The Lakers list LeBron James and Anthony Davis as probable tomorrow vs. Golden State. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 23, 2023

The Lakers have 22 games remaining in the regular season and have yet to establish any sort of real consistency even after their trade deadline moves. Having both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the court will help them establish that cohesiveness as they try and integrate several new players in the final stretch.

This season, James has been averaging 30.0 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 50.8 percent shooting from the field, 31.0 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He made history by becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer right before the All-Star break. James suffered an injury during the All-Star Game after hitting his hand on the rim but he appears to be alright.

Davis has been averaging 26.0 points per game, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with shooting splits of 56.2 percent from the field, 25 percent from the three-point line and 82 percent from the free-throw line.

The Lakers currently sit at 27-32 and in 13th place in the Western Conference standings.