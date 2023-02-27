A 111-108 win by the Los Angeles Lakers over the Dallas Mavericks and guard Luka Doncic matches the largest comeback win by a LeBron James-led team in his career, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

James and forward Anthony Davis combined for 56 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks on the Mavs’ home court. Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt added on 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals in 27 minutes played.

Doncic and Mavs guard Kyrie Irving combined for 47 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in 74 combined minutes played.

LeBron James guided the Miami Heat from a 27-point deficit against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013. He earned a triple-double in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in a game that saw the Heat fall to a 55-34 deficit by the end of the first half, racking up 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the team that drafted him in 2003.

“This was one of the most bizarre, unique days of my life with everything that happened,” James said. “It also was one of the best comebacks I’ve ever been a part of.”

The Lakers are no stranger to comeback wins this season. They prevailed in a 121-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers that saw them down by as many as 25 points.

James had a simple response after he scored more than half of his 37 points in the second half.

“You can either go out and just lay down and get ready for next game or you can see what can happen in the third quarter and make a game of it,” LeBron James said. “And for us (Lakers) as competitors and our team and our makeup this year, we’re not a lay-down team. It’s just not the makeup of our club.”

The Lakers will tip off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 4:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday in FedExForum. The game will be broadcasted on TNT and Spectrum SportsNet.