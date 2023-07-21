Former Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Lamar Odom has started an affordable living business for seniors in California, per TMZ. Odom Senior Care is a partnership with Regency Palms Senior Living that seeks to provide high-level care for seniors in Long Beach and Oxnard at an attainable price point.

Odom got his inspiration from his 96-year-old grandmother, Florence. Florence has lived in the same Bronx apartment for 70 years. He began searching to find suitable care for her earlier this year in her old age. However, he has struggled to find quality senior homes that are affordable for most people. Finding adequate senior care is just too expensive across the board.

TMZ wrote that Lamar Odom “already has the 2 facilities in SoCal, and plans to expand to reach his ultimate goal of providing seniors with pre-negotiated rates in 1,000 communities — an ambitious aim, for sure, but one he hopes to achieve by year's end.” That would be a remarkable achievement if Odom is able to deliver on it.

Odom also recently founded the Odom Recovery Group, which helps people on the road to sobriety. The 43-year-old struggled with his own drug and alcohol abuse issues. He was hospitalized and put into a coma back in 2015 due to the use of cocaine, and nearly died.

It's encouraging to see Odom embark on these noble missions after turning his own life around. “When God had saved me from that accident, I was trying to find my purpose — and I think I may have found it,” he told TMZ.

Odom spent seven of 14 NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won two championships with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol and won the 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.