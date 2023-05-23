A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Denver Nuggets rookie Christian Braun has played sparingly in the first three games of the Western Conference Finals against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Be that as it may, the 22-year-old has remained locked in as he awaits for his number to be called. The same was the case for Braun heading into Game 4 on Monday night as he arrived at Crypto.com Arena ahead of what could be a closeout game for the Nuggets.

For some reason, though, Braun decided to pay tribute to Disney classic Frozen ahead of what is perhaps the biggest game of his young career thus far. The young guard opted to carry his things in a hilarious Frozen backpack that features the famed sisters of Arendelle, Elsa and Anna:

Christian Braun rocking the Frozen backpack before Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 😂🥶 (via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/88HWt3IjXK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As far as I know, Braun doesn’t have any kids, so this couldn’t have been a backpack of his daughter. Based on how he looks in the photo, it doesn’t seem like the Nuggets youngster is very happy with his accessory, which leads me to believe that this might be some sort of rookie initiation for the 6-foot-7 shooting guard. If this is the case, then you have to give credit to his veteran teammates for picking an opportune time for their young squire. It’s either that or Christian Braun just really, really loves Frozen.

Braun, a former Kansas standout, has been quite the pickup for the Nuggets this season. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has produced averages of 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game in his debut season.