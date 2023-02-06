LeBron James is still performing at a superstar-like level at 38-years old. The Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar recently admitted in an interview with ESPN’s Michael Wilbon that his incredible play surprises himself.

“I would say I do,” LeBron responded when asked whether or not he surprises himself with his play at 38-years old. “I’m running pass 21-year-olds, jumping higher than 23-year olds. I feel real good on how I’m playing the game not only physically but more importantly mentally. I’m just so much more sharper now at year 20 than I was at year 10, or even year 15.”

What LeBron James is doing in his late 30’s is remarkable without question. He is averaging 30 points per game on 50.5 percent field goal shooting for LA as of this story’s publication. Additionally, LeBron is reeling in 8.5 rebounds, dishing out 7 assists, and averaging 1 steal per game. He continues to impact the game in multiple different ways. Although the Lakers have endured a mediocre season, one can only imagine where they’d be without LeBron.

Nevertheless, James’ primary goal is still to win another championship. Acquiring Kyrie Irving could have helped the Lakers make a playoff run. LeBron dropped a brutally honest reaction after Los Angeles missed out on Kyrie.

“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed (at) not being able to land such a talented (player) … that can help you win championships. … But my focus has shifted now,” LeBron said, via Marc Stein.

LeBron James will continue looking to perform at a high level while trying to lead the Lakers to the postseason.