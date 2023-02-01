With the all-time NBA scoring record in sight, LeBron James made further history by cementing himself as one of the greatest playmakers the game has ever seen. Fittingly, he did it in the electric Madison Square Garden.

James leaped over Steve Nash and Mark Jackson for No. 4 on the all-time assists list, en route to a 129-123 Los Angeles Lakers win over the New York Knicks. The feat will soon be overshadowed but might ultimately be considered the four-time NBA Champion’s most impressive accolade when his career officially comes to a close.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham praised the superstar’s passing prowess, using it to highlight James’ unique and indelible imprint on the sport of basketball.

“He’s just a kid who’s grown before our eyes, and the last 20 years at this level has done nothing but play the right way and make the play that’s in front of him,” Ham said postgame via Spectrum SportsNet. “Regardless of how much he’s been criticized, for a while, for not taking the last shots and over passing, and doing all that, he’s just making the right plays. And you saw that again tonight.”

Early in his career, James had a reputation for not having the nerve to close games. A lot of that has dissipated since, as his his effortless dimes have become a hallmark of his versatile skill set and a big reason why he is often compared to Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. They were all needed against the Knicks, with James also scoring 28 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to accompany his milestone-making 11 assists. Surprisingly, it was his first triple-double of the season.

Of course, there are still plenty of eyes on the team’s success. The thrilling overtime victory pulls the Lakers within two games of the 10th and final play-in spot. The win-loss record will not show up in the highlight reel years from now, and LeBron James will get his flowers regardless. However, his records will be that more special if he can power this embattled franchise into the playoffs.