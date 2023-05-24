A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

More than a few Los Angeles Lakers fans were left heartbroken by their team’s atrocious showing against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. LeBron James and the Lakers were utterly embarrassed by Nikola Jokic and Co. via a clean 4-0 sweep in a series wherein LA clearly stood no chance against the mighty Nuggets.

As such, it comes as no surprise that the pitchforks have come out, and despite all that he did to try and carry the Lakers in this series, LeBron has unsurprisingly taken a lot of blame for LA’s failures this season. Just ask former Lakers big man Kwame Brown, who had more than a few unsavory things to say about the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:

“If I had a LeBron James jersey, I’d be burning it right now,” Brown said. “If I had a LeBron James jersey it would be on fire right now. … I must say, the bust is upset. … I discovered, LeBron, you not that, bruh. I’m sorry. I can’t hate to say it — you’re a stat sheet junkie. You a bad boy when it comes to stats. Throughout history, the little nerds are gonna look up your statline, and they gonna say ‘He’s gotta be the greatest player to ever play the game.’ And people who actually play are gonna know that is bulls**t.”

“Throughout history, the little nerds are gonna look up your statline and say ‘He’s gotta be the greatest player to ever play the game’. And people who actually play are gonna know that is bulls**t” Kwame Brown calls out LeBron James 😳pic.twitter.com/FlXVFQUNNh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

Brown also revealed that he lost a bet on the Lakers after LeBron “made” him place a wager on LA winning at least one game against the Nuggets. Kwame may have lost a lot of money in Game 4, which could explain why he’s clearly upset with James.

Kwame Brown also discussed in detail why he’s disgusted by the fact that LeBron James was not even able to get a shot up in LA’s final possession in Game 4. It would have been a game-tying attempt by the four-time NBA champ that potentially could have forced overtime, but James ended up getting his shot blocked as he drove to the hoop in the dying seconds. Brown took exception to LeBron’s decision to supposedly try and let the referees bail him out by forcing a foul call, which ultimately, just never happened.

The video above is seven minutes long, but if you watched until the end, you’d realize that Brown wasn’t even done with his scathing tirade just yet. Clearly, this man has more than a few unsavory things to say about LeBron James.