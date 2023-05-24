A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

D’Angelo Russell did not exactly live up to the lofty expectations the Los Angeles Lakers had on him following his mid-season blockbuster trade. In particular, Russell was disappointing, to say the least, in LA’s embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. As such, it now comes as no surprise that D-Lo’s future with LeBron James and the Lakers is now being put into question.

The most important thing to note here is that the former All-Star is going to be entering NBA Free Agency this offseason. D’Angelo Russell’s current contract will expire at the end of this season, making him an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

According to an anonymous Western Conference executive, D-Lo’s future with the franchise is now no longer guaranteed. Apparently, Russell isn’t exactly LeBron James’ favorite teammate:

“I hate to say one playoff series can change a franchise’s whole outlook on a guy because that just does not happen, but it is happening with some of the people in that building, maybe most significantly, with LeBron,” said the executive, via Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “Is this a guy they want to invest in? Does LeBron want him back — there is talk that he is not Russell’s biggest fan?”

It’s no secret that LeBron has a ton of influence in the Lakers’ front office and that any and all major roster decisions will likely have to go through him. If the above rumor about James’ outlook on D’Angelo Russell is true, then this obviously does not bode well for the 27-year-old’s status with the Lakers. At this point, it has now become increasingly plausible that D-Lo has already played his last game for LA.