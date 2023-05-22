Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis landed on the Los Angeles Lakers’ injury report once again ahead of their crucial Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

As usual, both LeBron and AD have been listed as probable in the contest due to their nagging ankle issues. James has been dealing with right foot soreness, while Davis has been nursing a right foot stress injury.

The two have been suffering from the said injuries since the start of the Western Conference Finals series, but they have yet to miss a game. With that said, it’s unlikely the two will be sidelined in Game 4, especially since the Lakers really need to win in order to extend the series and get another day to live.

Nonetheless, it’s certainly not an encouraging sign for the Purple and Gold. They need their superstars to be at their best if they want to take down the Nuggets, but clearly, that’s not going to happen.

It also adds more to the Lakers’ concerns that LeBron James had an injury scare in Game 3. Early in the third quarter, James fell in pain after he stepped on Aaron Gordon’s foot. The good thing is that it isn’t the right foot that has been bugging him, though it’s worrisome to see James get hurt over such a simple thing when he didn’t even tweak his foot.

The Lakers did get some good news on the injury front with Mo Bamba’s status. The 25-year-old center is expected to suit up on Monday after missing nine straight games, and hopes are high that he’ll be able to help the team slow down Nikola Jokic–even for a little bit.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are crucial to the Lakers’ success, and if they end up being hindered by their injuries, then it could be over for LA.