LeBron James has been playing in the NBA for quite a while now. The 38-year-old forward is now entering his 21st season in the NBA as he seeks his fifth NBA championship and second with the Lakers. After a conversation with teammate Anthony Davis, James realized just how old he is compared to his younger teammates and stars in the NBA.

During the Lakers preseason contests in Las Vegas, James said, “I've been here for quite a long time playing ball [in Las Vegas] probably since '05.” LeBron also asked Davis, “Where were you in '05? Were you like the 3rd grade or something?”

Anthony Davis then responded that in 2005 he was in, “5th or 6th grade.”

James' career started back in 2003 when he entered the NBA right out of high school. Meanwhile, he played his first games in Vegas in 2005, when Davis was in fifth grade. What's funny about this is Davis is 30 years old, far from one of the youngest players in the league and yet he was still in grade school when James' career was starting up. Davis wouldn't enter the NBA until 2012.

The age difference is even more stark compared the some of the youngest players in the NBA. Several players would have been just toddlers in 2005 when James made his Vegas debut. Meanwhile, Memphis Grizzlies 2023 second-round draft pick Gregory Jackson wasn't even born when James began playing in 2003.

All in all, it's simply a testament to LeBron James that he's been able to play at such a high level across multiple decades in the NBA. Years after his debut, James is still making All-Star teams, leading his team to the postseason, and keeping them in playoff contention.

James and the Lakers continue their preseason with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday. Their regular season begins on October 24th.