During the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors preseason game on Saturday, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry were caught on camera sharing a moment and having fun together. James and Curry were all smiles as they talked and joked around, while Davis came and gave the Dubs sharpshooter a back hug before dapping him up.

While only the trio know what they were discussing during that moment, many fans couldn't help but wonder what was said between the three–particularly between James and Curry. With that being said, fans and critics alike shared their own theories as they poked fun at the situation.

One theory that stood out is that the three were discussing about teaming up for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. Both James and Curry have expressed their desire to be part of the nation's Olympics roster, along with Joel Embiid who snubbed France to commit to the American squad.

Steph, LeBron, and AD sharing a laugh post game 😂 pic.twitter.com/0K2gS6kDOy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 8, 2023

Sure enough, plenty of fans claimed they were discussing the partnership and how Team USA would dominate with them in the fold.

“Building up chemistry for the Olympics?” a fan asked. Another one said, “Team USA is gonna be a powerhouse at the Olympics!”

A commenter added, “Just give USA gold already.”

“Bron Curry AD doing some team building before doing its revenge tour in Paris,” another supporter shared. A fifth fan said, “The avengers are assembling and I am afraid that they will destroy any team that they will face.”

It's definitely nice to see LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis having fun before the 2023-24 season