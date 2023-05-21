Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave fans quite the scare when he appeared to hurt his left foot in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets.

In the third quarter after shooting a floater, James proceeded to take a few step backs while the ball was in the air. Unfortunately, he accidentally stepped on Aaron Gordon’s foot, which put him in some pain as he fell to the floor.

LeBron missed the floater, but the bigger concern was his injury status. After all, he didn’t tweak his foot in the incident and he still got hurt. The fact that he has been dealing with foot issues throughout the playoffs only adds more to the fears of fans.

LeBron James hurts his ankle after stepping on Aaron Gordon's foot. pic.twitter.com/0q3UYusJuf — WatchNBAClips🎥🏀 (@WatchNBAClips) May 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fortunately for the Lakers, LeBron James was able to continue in the game and didn’t need to be taken out to get checked. It would have been disastrous for LA had he been sidelined, especially amid a tough battle with the Nuggets that could swing the other way in his absence.

Here’s hoping that James won’t be bothered by the injury after the game. The Lakers can’t afford their superstar to not be fully healthy, especially as they currently trail the Nuggets in their Western Conference Finals series. The Purple and Gold entered Saturday’s game looking at a 2-0 hole.

If the Lakers want to come back from that deficit, they will need LeBron–who has been in similar situations in the past–to be at his best and take over for the team.