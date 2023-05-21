Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Los Angeles Lakers could get a much-needed boost in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets with the potential return of Mo Bamba to the lineup.

Bamba has yet to feature in the series due to a left ankle soreness. Overall, he has missed nine straight games in the postseason. Fortunately, head coach Darvin Ham shared on Sunday that the young big man and shot-blocker is expected to be available for LA when they play the Nuggets on Monday, via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

For what it’s worth, it was reported on Saturday–before the Lakers took on the Nuggets in Game 3–that the 25-year-old Bamba was expected to be cleared for Game 4 or 5 of the West Finals. Considering that Monday’s showdown could very well be the last of the Purple and Gold after falling to a 3-0 hole, it’s not surprising that they opted to give the greenlight for Bamba to play and put all hands on deck.

Sure enough, the Lakers cannot expect Mo Bamba to be fully healthy when he suits up in Game 4. However, they could really use him in guarding Nikola Jokic and limiting the Nuggets star’s offensive production, even in limited minutes.

Bamba has career averages of 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. With that said, hopes are high that he can be a reliable rim-protector for the Lakers as they attempt to extend the series and get another chance to be the first team to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs.