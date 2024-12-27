After picking up a massive win on the road against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves trending in the right direction at 16-11 overall. The Lakers now return to LA for a four-game homestand, starting on Saturday when the struggling Sacramento Kings come to town. This is yet another opportunity for the Lakers to pick up another win, yet LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and several others missed practice on Friday after appearing on the injury report.

James was excused from Friday's practice due to an illness, as was Rui Hachimura, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Davis did not practice either in order to receive treatment on his ankle. Although he left Wednesday's game early and did not return because of this ankle injury, Davis made it clear that he was going to be ready to play against the Kings.

“I’ll be ok,” Davis said after the game. “I am playing against Sacramento on Saturday.”

D'Angelo Russell is also dealing with a left thumb injury, but he did participate in practice. He is officially listed as probable for Saturday's game.

As a result of these absences in practices, the Lakers could be without James, Davis, and Hachimura against the Kings. All three players are going to be listed as questionable on the team's official injury report.

Since taking his small break at the start of December, James has been on a tear as of late. Over his last five games, LeBron has averaged 25.6 points, 8.4 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. He has scored at least 28 points in three straight games.

Davis has not scored 20 or more points since the Lakers' previous matchup with the Kings on Dec. 19, but he had recorded a double-double in seven straight games before exiting Wednesday's Christmas Day game against the Warriors with an ankle injury.

Further details on whether James, Davis, and Hachimura will be available against Sacramento will be revealed by the team on Saturday. While Davis claims to be ready to play, the Lakers could wind up being without James and Hachimura due to their illnesses.