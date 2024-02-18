Both the 2025 and 2026 NBA All-Star Games will be in California. What teams and what cities are hosting the games, and when will they be?

The 2024 NBA All-Star weekend is underway. The Rising Stars Game, along with the events of All-Star Saturday night, have already wrapped up, and the 2024 All-Star Game is just hours away. All-Star Weekend was in Indianapolis, Indiana this year, but some fans are curious about the game's future after this year. So with that being said, let's check out all of the known details for the 2025 All-Star Game and beyond.

When and where is the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game in 2024 is being hosted by the Indiana Pacers. The game is being played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with some events, including those of All-Star Saturday night, occurring at Lucas Oil Stadium. This was only the second time that Indianapolis has hosted the games, with the last time being in 1985.

In 2025, the All-Star Game is headed to San Francisco, California. The 74th iteration of the game will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors and will take place on February 16th, 2025, with All-Star Weekend activities taking place the two days before that as well. The Warriors' arena is the Chase Center, and this will be the third Bay Area All-Star Game in NBA history, with the previous two events being held at the Cow Palace in 1967 and Oakland Arena in 2000.

The 2000 All-Star Game, in particular, was important because it followed the only season since the All-Star Game was created that didn't have an All-Star Weekend. In 1999, the All-Star Game was lost because the season was shortened due to the lockout. The Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference by a score of 137-126 in that 2000 contest, as Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal shared the MVP honors. It was only the second time that there were co-MVPs in the All-Star Game.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game already has a planned venue, too. That game will be at Intuit Dome, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers, which is currently under construction but is expected to be finished by the end of the year. That game will be on February 16th, 2026, and this will be the seventh time the city of Los Angeles has hosted the All-Star Game after being home to the events in 1963, 1972, 1983, 2004, 2011, and 2018.

The last time the All-Star Game was in Los Angeles was also an important milestone for the event. That was the first year that the game switched formats from being a battle of East vs. West to the draft format that lasted until 2023.

What format will future NBA All-Star Games be under?

For years, the NBA All-Star Game was a battle with normal NBA rules between the best players from the Western Conference and the best players from the Eastern Conference. That changed in 2018 when the top vote-getters from each conference drafted their teams full of the players that were selected for the All-Star Game. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry were the only players chosen as All-Star captains for this format that lasted until 2023.

In 2024, the game reverted back to its old setup. It is not known what the game will look like going forward, and the 2024 All-Star Game will likely have big implications for the future of the game. It does seem likely that the East vs. West format is here to stay, though.

However, All-Star Weekend has faced a lot of criticism in recent years. The Slam Dunk Contest has continuously disappointed, and the All-Star Game barely resembles basketball as players give minimal effort as they try and avoid injury. Therefore, it is definitely possible that the league will once again experiment with a new format in the near future.

Adam Silver and the NBA have been willing to make drastic changes to stick with the times and improve the product that the league puts out. It is fully possible that the All-Star Game will once again undergo changes sooner rather than later.