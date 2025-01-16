Before LeBron James received many endorsements after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, there was an instance in high school where he had a chance to take some lucrative deals. Reebok offered James a $10 million contract when he was in high school.

It was an emotional conversation between James and his mother. She reiterated that there might be more lucrative deals elsewhere. After all, if Reebok was offering that much money, who else could be offering that, or even more? James explained more on the New Heights Show about what specifically happened with the shoe company.

“The best pitch that I got was Reebok,” James said. “The guy slides over a check to me and says, ‘If you don't talk to other companies, this is yours'… 10 million f*****g dollars.”

$10 million is a lot for anybody, especially for the current Lakers all-star. He grew up in the rough areas of Akron, Ohio, and didn't have much money. Despite that, his basketball prowess shined, and was dubbed the next Michael Jordan. While the two have vastly different play styles, James already had lofty expectations placed on him when he was a kid.

Lakers' LeBron James's deal with Reebok was a revelation

Having $10 million offered upright by an established company like Reebok was likely a dream come true. However, James took another route and signed with Nike. That move has paid off, immensely. Years have passed and the shoe company continues to deliver. For instance, Nike dropped a powerful ad about James before the 2024-25 season.

One of the faces of their brand has established himself as a reputable, and trustworthy person. Funny enough, his line of shoes will continue to produce. The ‘Monopoly' Nike LeBron 22's dropped in November, and had fans going crazy about it. Still, it might be a different world if he signed with Reebok.

Some of the NBA's top players would sign with the company, instead of Nike. However, this is no diss to Reebok, as plenty of all-stars have signed with the brand. Most notably, Allen Iverson signed with Reebok and has established himself as one of the faces of the brand.

At the end of the day, it's a fun thought to ponder if James signed with Reebok. If that happened, it could change the landscape of the shoe culture in the NBA, as well as fashion. Reebok could be in the position that Nike is in, and possibly supersede them if James accepted the offer.