The Cleveland Cavaliers remain undefeated after blowing out the Los Angeles Lakers at home, 134-110, continuing their sizzling start to the season. Meanwhile, the Lakers fell to 3-2 under new coach JJ Redick, coming off a loss against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Still, during a first quarter timeout, the Cavaliers paid tribute to LeBron James and his son Bronny James, the Lakers' 55th pick in the 2024 Draft, by playing a heartwarming video in the King's return.

Check out the Cavs' tribute video to the James duo, as shared by ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Cavaliers def. Lakers, spoil LeBron's homecoming

Despite the tribute, though, the Cavaliers put a beatdown on the Lakers on Wednesday, as the Purple and Gold just didn't seem to have it, or else they were just gassed from the road trip.

Anthony Davis scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on 9-17 shooting, but he only had one block. Meanwhile, LeBron recovered from his worst shooting night in 17 years to pace the team with 26 points on 9-13 shooting.

However, it was Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura combining for only 25 points that sealed the game for the Lakers.

It probably just wasn't their night, but Hachimura and Reaves taking only six shots in 28 minutes is unacceptable if the team wants to win, particularly against playoff teams.

Likewise, the Cavaliers' stifling defense also deserves credit, having recognized that stopping the Lakers' supporting cast from getting going is one of their keys to victory.

The Lakers also didn't get enough production from their bench, with only rookie Dalton Knecht providing a little spark by scoring 18 points on 6-12 shooting in 22 minutes.

Still, despite the loss, LeBron James and Bronny James continue making history this season, as Bronny checked in to score two points in garbage time for the Lakers.

The Purple and Gold continue their road trip against the 1-4 Toronto Raptors on Friday, who will be missing Scottie Barnes due to an orbital fracture after he took a nasty elbow from Nikola Jokic in their overtime loss to the Nuggets on Monday.