While Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and family continue to navigate through USC guard Bronny James' recent health scare, 16-year-old Bryce James — a four-star forward in the Class of 2025 — continues to ramp up his own activity.

As he continues to explore a transfer from Sierra Canyon High School, Bryce may find himself not at Campbell Hall High School in North Hollywood but Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks. If he were to make the move to Notre Dame High School instead, he would be joining four-star point guard Mercy Miller, the son of famed rapper Master P.

(Miller, on an unrelated note, committed to the University of Houston in 2021.)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The word is that Bryce James has made inquires about transferring to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He'd join another high-profiled player, Mercy Miller. Nothing has been finalized. He was supposed to attend Campbell Hall. We'll see. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 29, 2023

The Notre Dame Knights went 27-10 last season, with Caleb Foster (21.4 points per game), Dusty Stromer (17.3 points per game) and Mercy Miller (17.1 points per game) leading the way for them in scoring. Miller also led the team in rebounds per game (8.8) and steals per game (1.5) while shooting 45 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3.

With that said, while a transfer to Notre Dame would place James alongside one of the more talented young groups, his transfer to Campbell Hall could provide him with a better opportunity to grow his game. Unlike the Knights, the Campbell Hall Vikings only had one player average more than 17 points per game last season. Furthermore, only one player for the Vikings shot above 35 percent from 3 in 2022-23.

Lastly, although it may or may not have any bearing on Bryce's impression of their basketball program, Milwaukee Bucks star guard Jrue Holiday — and brothers Justin, Aaron — played at Campbell Hall. If James were to attend, the possibility of getting hands-on training from the defensive-minded brothers should only heighten his interest as it would only serve to elevate his game.