It's been a long week for the NBA's royal family, with USC guard Bronny James — the son of hoops legend LeBron James — now recovering at home after collapsing during a workout due to cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old, who was at USC after committing to their men's basketball program earlier this summer, is in stable condition but it's safe to presume that his family is still shaken up from the fear of what did and what could have happened to their beloved son.

With that said, LeBron took to Twitter to thank the outpouring of support for his son and the rest of their family after a genuinely scary event. He then took to Instagram, with a special message and an intriguing image of his youngest son, Bryce Maximus James, in USC paraphernalia.

“It's my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome! #JamesGang👑 #BryceMaximus🤴🏾 #MyTwin✊🏾”

Bryce, whose middle name is an ode to his father's favorite movie (“Gladiator”), is now 16 years old and already garnering plenty of attention from high school and NBA scouts. While an official offer from USC has yet to be reported, he did receive an offer from Duquesne in 2022.

Bronny seems to have gotten his father's passing genes, Bryce appears to be more physically similar to his father, in facial appearance (Bronny looks a lot like matriarch Savannah), physique (he's 6-foot-6 whereas Bronny is 6-foot-3) and play style, as his youngest son loves to elevate above the rim or hit a midrange jumper.

In any case, the example that LeBron James sets for his sons as a basketball player, a man, and a human in general will take them far in life, no matter how their journey pans out in the end.

