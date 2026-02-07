The Sacramento Kings have not had a great season. Sacramento though got a fabulous performance on Friday from guard Malik Monk. Monk was draining 3's with ease, as the Kings tangled with the Los Angeles Clippers.





Malik Monk ends the first quarter on FIRE from deep 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IKjej3gU6E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 7, 2026

L.A. ended up nipping the Kings, 114-111. Monk though did his best to will his team to win. He finished the game with 18 points, and six three-point field goals. He was on fire as the game started.

The Kings dropped to 12-41 on the season following the loss. Sacramento has now dropped 11 games in a row. This one was an absolute heartbreaker, considering the Kings had controlled the first quarter and led at the half.

The Clippers are now 24-27 after defeating Sacramento.

Kings are looking for victories

Sacramento has definitely had a season to forget. The Kings have struggled defensively, and as a result are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Monk has been a bright spot for the club, while he has been in Sactown. He is averaging 12 points per game this season. That is actually lower than his average from last year. Monk's minutes are also down this season.

The team hasn't won a game since January 16, against the Washington Wizards. Sacramento is currently on their worst losing streak since the 1997-98 season, per NBC Sports.

“That’s not far off from the longest losing streak in the Sacramento era (13) and three away from the franchise record of 14 consecutive losses,” the outlet reported.

Kings fans are hoping the team can salvage a very frustrating season. Sacramento has a core of young talent, including big man Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis didn't play in the Clippers game as he is dealing with a sore back.

The Kings look to end their rough losing streak, as they next play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Time will tell if Sacramento can pull out a much-needed victory.