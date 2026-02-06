The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash at the NBA trade deadline, trading for Luke Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Gabe Vincent. After the Lakers traded for the shooter, Lakers' coach JJ Redick had a simple message for the newest player.

“He’s one of the best shooters in the NBA and I’m going to encourage him to shoot more” – JJ Redick offers his first thoughts on the Lakers trading for Luke Kennard, while praising Gabe Vincent for his time with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/wI7ua5wJv7 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 6, 2026

The Lakers had been quiet for the majority of the NBA trade deadline. However, they struck at the last minute, acquiring a valuable shooter off the bench. Many gave the Lakers high praise for the deal. While many believed the Lakers would chase Giannis Antetokounmpo, they instead chose the smaller route, looking for a bench shooter.

Kennard has had a solid season off the bench for the Hawks, averaging 7.9 points per game while shooting 53.8% from the floor, including 49.7% from beyond the arc. His 49.7% three-point shooting leads the NBA. Ultimately, the Lakers badly needed this as they currently rank 19th in three-point shooting percentage.

Up to this point, the best Lakers' shooter from beyond the arc has been Rui Hachimura, who has hit 43.8% of his shots from the triples. Likewise, Austin Reaves has made 37.2% of his three-point attempts. Everyone else has hit less than 35% of their attempts.

There were many opinions about the Lakers' trade for Kennard. But he could become even more pivotal if Luka Doncic were to miss any time with a hamstring injury. Currently, the Lakers are 31-19 and in fifth place in the Western Conference. Gaining a valuable shooter like Kennard can help them climb up in the standings. If they were to face a team like the Denver Nuggets or Minnesota Timberwolves in the First Round, they would need all the help they could get. Kennard likely could make his debut on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.