The Los Angeles Chargers continue reshaping their coaching infrastructure as the franchise builds under a clear and evolving leadership vision. As Jim Harbaugh enters his third season as head coach in 2026, the organization remains focused on refining its staff to fully align with the culture he has established—one centered on physicality, structure, and accountability.

That approach has led the Chargers to explore adding Max McCaffrey to the coaching staff, a move that would introduce another respected football pedigree into the building. McCaffrey, 31, has spent the past three seasons as an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins, gaining experience within one of the NFL’s most innovative offensive environments.

The reported interest gained traction late Friday night when CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz indicated the situation was gaining momentum as Los Angeles evaluated its final coaching staff decisions. Zenitz later expanded on that reporting in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting the Chargers are seriously considering hiring Christian McCaffrey’s brother after his three-year stint on the Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff.

It’s considered a strong possibility the #Chargers hire #Dolphins offensive assistant Max McCaffrey, potentially as running backs coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Is a former NFL receiver and the older brother of 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey and Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey. Has… pic.twitter.com/bEowiF2cRQ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 7, 2026

Article Continues Below

A move to Los Angeles would represent a clear promotion for McCaffrey and a transition into a more prominent positional role. League sources perceive the potential hire as a logical advancement for a young coach who has undergone rigorous training and development behind the scenes. His time in Miami allowed him to work within a modern offensive system under Mike McDaniel, who was recently named the Chargers’ offensive coordinator this offseason—experience that could translate seamlessly under Harbaugh’s structured yet adaptable coaching philosophy.

Under Harbaugh’s leadership—now firmly established after more than two years with the franchise—the Chargers have prioritized toughness, discipline, and development. McCaffrey’s background as a former NFL wide receiver and his exposure to elite offensive concepts align with that vision as Los Angeles continues shaping its offensive identity entering the 2026 season.

If finalized, the move would represent another calculated step in the Chargers' plan to blend innovation with physicality, with league sources indicating the situation is trending toward completion.