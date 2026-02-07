With spring training just around the corner, Justin Verlander continues to be one of the most prominent free agents on the market. The veteran right-hander's durable 2025 campaign with the San Francisco Giants has continued to generate interest, keeping conversations in free agency active among teams still searching for rotation stability.

As the offseason enters its final stretch, the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles have emerged as logical fits. Both clubs face clear pitching questions and operate within competitive windows where experience is highly valued.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers recently addressed the situation during an appearance on MLB Network, a segment later shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). Rogers explained why both teams stand out as realistic landing spots and why workload management could ultimately shape the outcome.

Justin Verlander made 29 starts last year, pitching to a 3.85 ERA 👏@JesseRogersESPN thinks the future Hall of Famer will make an impact again in 2026. pic.twitter.com/h7fo10EbN0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 7, 2026

“But look, Baltimore could use him. San Diego has had a pretty quiet offseason—they could use another starter. I think Justin Verlander could have an impact, especially if you kind of reduce his workload, which he didn’t even want last season. So keep an eye on JV in 2026.”

San Diego’s relatively quiet winter has only intensified the focus on Padres pitching needs, while Baltimore continues exploring ways to fortify its staff for a deeper postseason push. Each organization sees value in adding a proven arm without committing to a long-term overhaul.

Verlander is entering his age-43 season after making 29 starts in 2025 and posting a 3.85 ERA. That workload reinforced his durability but also raised questions about how teams might manage his innings moving forward. Any potential agreement would likely require balancing Verlander’s desire to pitch regularly with careful long-term planning.

The Orioles remain an intriguing option despite finishing last in the AL East in 2025, even after making several strong roster moves. Adding a veteran like the three-time Cy Young Award winner could help stabilize the rotation, ease the burden on younger arms, and provide proven postseason leadership. As spring training approaches, teams seeking reliability may soon decide whether Verlander’s experience is worth the calculated risk associated with age and workload.