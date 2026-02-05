Former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas delivered a fiery reaction Thursday after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luke Kennard in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Arenas shared his reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharply criticizing the Lakers’ roster direction following the deal and expressing frustration with what he viewed as a lowered standard for player acquisition by the franchise.

“At this point, I’m just going to take matters into my own hands. Every hooper that can still hoop, we’re going to go down to Crypto Center and we’re just going to go try out because at this point they’re allowing anybody on the team,” Arenas said. “Damn, what happened to the names? The names made the Lakers.”

Arenas continued by singling out Kennard specifically, voicing displeasure with the choice to bring him in.

“F—–ing Kennard! Out of everybody in the NBA. Bring back Quincy. I’d rather take Quincy than him. At least he knows how to get buckets. He was a Clipper before! F—k him,” Arenas said.

Aye @ShamsCharania US laker fans wanted Japanese A5 Kobe Beef (Wagyu) as a player and u brung us 🗣️TOFU with steak juice NEWS 🤬 🗣️im rolling over in my grave right now 🏀 pic.twitter.com/DGoaicDukr — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) February 5, 2026

The Lakers completed the trade ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline Thursday, sending guard Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick to the Hawks in exchange for Kennard. The move adds perimeter shooting to Los Angeles’ rotation as it positions itself for the postseason.

Gilbert Arenas’ reaction contrasts Lakers’ rationale behind Luke Kennard trade

Kennard, 29, is in the midst of one of the most efficient seasons of his career. He is averaging 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting a career-high 53.8 percent from the field, 49.7 percent from three-point range and 91.4 percent from the free-throw line across 46 games. He has logged 20.5 minutes per contest for Atlanta, providing spacing and secondary playmaking off the bench.

Los Angeles’ front office has emphasized shooting and lineup flexibility as priorities around the deadline, even as external reactions to the move have varied. Kennard’s ability to stretch the floor is expected to complement the Lakers’ star-driven offense.

The Lakers enter the next phase of the season in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. Los Angeles sits sixth in the standings with a 30-19 record and is preparing to open an eight-game homestand Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers (29-21) at 10:00 p.m. ET.

While Arenas’ comments drew attention for their intensity, Los Angeles remains focused on integrating its new addition and maintaining momentum as the regular season continues.